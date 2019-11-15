In Your Community ... DD Club rats

The month of October for the 2019 DD Club rats has gotten off to a great start. It is also known as initiation month for these girls. They have to walk around town with no makeup and blue nails every day; wear all white, 10 braids, toe shoes, and 10 pieces of jewelry on Wednesdays; and all of that plus red lipstick and blue eyeshadow on the weekends. 

