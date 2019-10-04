In Your Community ... DD Club held 90th anniversary celebration

The DD Club met Sept. 29 to celebrate its 90th anniversary. 

The DD Club met Sept. 29 to celebrate its 90th anniversary with all current and former club members in attendance. The reunion was held at Betta View Hills Church of Christ, home of club sponsor Pam Stratton. The DD girls have been preparing for this event for months. Pledges performed skits and chants for the former members. Former members shared fun memories with current members. Diane Gable and Sharon Limbaugh helped with decorations.

