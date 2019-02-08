In Your Community ... DAR Bienville Chapter met in January

Judge Alice Martin, Hervey Folsom, vice-regent of the Bienville Chapter, and Martha Wilkinson, regent.

The Daughters of the American Revolution Bienville Chapter meet Jan. 8 with Alice K. Martin, Calhoun County Probate judge as the guest speaker. The topic was “Genealogical Records in Calhoun County and How to Access Them.”

