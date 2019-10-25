Recently the Cotton State Santas, an Alabama Chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, held its second annual silent auction event at the City Market Buffet and Grill in Pell City. The auction raised more than $1,850 and will be distributed among several children’s charities. The Cotton State Santas are made up of Santa Clauses and Mrs. Clauses from the state of Alabama. Officers are: LaFain Freeman, founder and president; Charles Battles, vice president; Gordon Mahathey, secretary/treasurer and Steve Rusk, program director.
