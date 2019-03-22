In Your Community ... Col. Eric Sloughy received coin from Sons of the American Revolution

Pictured are President Bill Rozier, Allan Trotter, Judge Mannon Bankson and Col. Eric Sloughy. President Bill Rozier presented Col. Sloughy with a George Washington Challenge Coin in appreciation of the talk and his 26 years service in the U.S. Army.
The February meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution was held at the Public Library of Calhoun County. At the meeting Allan Trotter was inducted as a new member by President Bill Rozier followed by a talk given by Col. Eric J. Sloughfy on the history of the American flag. Col. Sloughy is Support Operations Officer, 167th Sustainment Command based at Fort McClellan. Col. Sloughy also told the club of his duties at Fort McClellan and related his experiences in three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He resides in Jacksonville with his wife Kimberly and their two daughters.
Any male with family heritage to a soldier or patriot is welcome in The Sons of the American Revolution. Please contact Pete Morgan at 256-239-3003 or email at skylane7@bellsouth.net for information on joining.