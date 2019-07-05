In Your Community ... Club does volunteer work

Double Dozen Club members volunteer at the Calhoun County Hall of Fame. The event was formed in 2005 to honor citizens of Calhoun County who have made an impact on Calhoun County as athletes, coaches and different sports fields.

