In Your Community ... Cleburne Chapter honors veterans

In February the Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, of the United Daughters of the Confederacy 2632, met the patriotic and benevolent objectives by honoring veterans on Valentine’s Day at the Cleburne County Nursing Home. At the chapter meeting in January members brought 189 items of toiletries, games, socks, and lap blankets for Valentine baskets. They also donated $125 for purchase of anything extra that might be needed to make sure each of the eight veterans received the same amount and to make this day special for them. As each veteran was presented with the basket the Benevolence Committee, Mary Evelyn Ward and Shannon Fincher expressed the chapter’s heartfelt thanks for their service.
