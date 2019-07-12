The 1949 graduating class of Ohatchee High School recently celebrated its 70th anniversary with a luncheon at the home of Carolyn Collins Parton, whose husband Ed, now deceased, was in this class. Co-host of the event was Keitha Howard Wicklund whose father Hershel, now deceased, was also in the class. Graduates who attended the event included, Betty Nunnelly Gulledge, Marie Morrison Guthrie, Elizabeth Martin Perry and Logene Bryant Scott. Graduates not present were Mildred Goodwin Burford, Lorene Poe Coplin, Daphene Diffie Rollins and Katherine Mintz Williams. Invited guests who attended were Sara Cosper, Syble Harris, Hazel Hill and Mr. and Mrs. Marty Perry. In 1949, this class of 37 graduates was the largest class to graduate in the history of Ohatchee High School.
In Your Community ... 1949 class of Ohatchee High School celebrates 70th anniversary
Tags
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800