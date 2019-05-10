The April meeting of the Cheaha Chapter Sons of the American Revolution was held in the Alabama Room of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The induction ceremonies for Colonel Eric Sloughfy and Boyd McGehee by President Bill Rozier led off the meeting and was followed by Dr. Bill Lester of JSU giving a detailed presentation on the Federalist Papers and their importance in bringing the consensus of the delegates from the thirteen states to ratify the Constitution of the United States of America.
Any male with family heritage to a soldier or patriot are welcome in the Sons of The American Revolution. Please contact Pete Morgan at 256-239-3003 or email at skylane7@bellsouth.net for information on joining.