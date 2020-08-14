IN Your Community ... charter signing ceremonies were held

By Shelia Gaddy
Eufaula, Alabama, is nestled in a quaint setting of tree lined streets with antebellum homes and beautiful Lake Eufaula. On Saturday, Aug. 3, 2020, Lake Point State Park was the setting of two charter signing ceremonies, The South and East Alabama Daughters of Colonial Wars; Alabama Southeast Branch Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims. Deborah W. Hicks is Organizing State Society President, Organizing Branch Governor and Counselor General. Many greetings and comments were provided by William 'Bill' Allerton III, First Deputy Governor General; Thomas Allen Chrisman, Registrar General; Ann Scott Garner, Historian General; Barbara Conner Flurry, city council, Eufaula. The COVID-19 Pandemic and hurricane ISAIS warning did not deter the members. Determined members came from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and New Orleans excited to sign two charters', listened to informative presentations, with time to ask questions, enjoyed wonderful food and great fellowship.