In Your Community ... Chapter met at Classic on Noble

Recently, the Major General Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, UDC met at Classic on Noble for its bi-monthly meeting. After a small business meeting a program is usually held about the War Between the States or a program about the South during the war. At this meeting Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson spoke about Janney Furnace and its history in the War Between the States. He also talked about the Janney Furnace Confederate Museum with its many artifacts and the granite wall with the names of 5,000 Calhoun County Confederate soldiers. Included in his plan for Janney Furnace, he hopes one day to include a tour of the grounds of Ft. Strother in Ohatchee. Ft. Strother was used as a supply base and headquarters for Andrew Jackson’s campaigns against the Red Stick Indians between the years 1813-1814. We have so much history in Calhoun County and this would open up another area of interest.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800