In Your Community ... Chapter installed officers

Pictured are Janet Evans, Historian; Faye Robertson, Recording Secretary; Wen Scherer, Registrar; Peggy Gudger, Chaplain; Hervey Folsom, Vice Regent; Martha Wilkinson, Regent; and Sonja Randle. Not pictured are Allecia Mullins, 

Sonja Randle, Regent of the Chinnabee-Fort Strother DAR chapter, installed the officers of the Bienville Chapter,who will serve the next two years.

— By Hervey Folsom

