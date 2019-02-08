In Your Community ... Capt. L.G. Owens inducted into Sons of the American Revolution

The January meeting of The Cheaha Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution was held at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. At the meeting Captain L.G. “Chip” Owens of the Oxford Police Department, was inducted as a new member by president Bill Rozier.
William “Sky” King gave a very interesting talk on the German Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and the contribution of German-American Patriots in the Revolution.
Any male with family heritage to a soldier or patriot is welcome in The Sons of the American Revolution. Contact Pete Morgan at 256-239-3003 or email at skylane7@bellsouth.net for information.