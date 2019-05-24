In Your Community ... Calhoun County ladies attend conference

Pictured left to right, seated, Linda Findley, Teresa Wilson, Phyliss Johnson; standing, Pat Killian, Dell Bean and Doris Prickett.
Calhoun County ladies recently attended the Alabama Farmer’s Federation Women’s Leadership Conference in Birmingham. The ladies enjoyed speaker Michele Payn who told members how to connect people, science and farming by improving conversations between farmers and consumers. She explained farmers are concerned with producing safe food and consumers are focused on knowing more about how their food is grown and raised. They also enjoyed Sidney Phelps of Bonnie Plants who discussed their history and current programs and Sean Dietrich, a columnist, novelist and storyteller who reminded the ladies the importance of laughter by telling funny stories of everyday life.