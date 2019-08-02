In Your Community ... BSA Venture Crew scouts selected into honor society

Boy Scouts of America is 107 years old in 2019 … and like any organization or company, BSA has had to adjust with the times. Female leaders and youth members have been included in Explorer / Venturing Groups for over twenty years. In the last two years, girls have been invited into both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scout Programs … and many have joined. BSA has an Honor Society known as the Order of the Arrow that was founded at Treasure Island Camp near Philadelphia in 2015.
Now that females are included within BSA Troops, the OA is now open for youth females to join the Order. The first female members for the local chapter of Coosa Lodge of the OA were selected recently during Summer Camp at Camp Sequoyah, near Delta. These five young ladies are members of BSA Venture Crew 9 chartered by St Mark UMC located in Golden Springs. VC9 is led by President Anna Amaral and Crew Advisor Ted Heathcock.
— By Ted Heathcock