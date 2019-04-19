Boy Scouts of America Venture Crew 9 sponsored a campout for girls interested in the opportunities offered by the Boy Scouts of America. BSA has had opportunities for co-ed youth 14 years and older for well over twenty years. Within the past year, BSA has expanded their leadership and outdoor programs to girls younger than 14 years old. Crew 9 invited and supported 14 girls to join them for a 3-day, 2-night campout that included a five-mile hike at Noccalula Falls and visiting an indoor climbing wall at GadRock, both in the Gadsden area. The scouts and guests pitched their own tents, cooked their own food and supported each other in their adventure — with the older, experienced hikers helping the younger, smaller scouts. Venture Crew 9 is sponsored by St. Mark United Methodist Church in Anniston. St Mark UMC also sponsors the BSA Pack 9 for boys and girls ages 5-10 years old and BSA Troop 9 for boys ages 11-18 years old. Scouts BSA Troop 5 for girls ages 11-18 years old will be forming up in the upcoming weeks. For any information about the wide ranging scout programs sponsored and supported by St. Mark UMC, you can contact the church office.
In Your Community ... Boy Scouts of America Venture Crew 9 sponsored a camp out
Tags
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800