In Your Community ... Boy Scouts of America Troop 4009 and Venture Crew 4009 attend museum

Boy Scouts of America participants have the opportunity to earn merit badges. Certain merit badges are required for rank advancement. There are ten merit badges that are required for reaching the Eagle rank … such as swimming, cooking, camping, first aid, citizenship in the world, nation, community and several others. There are over 100 different merit badges. Some of them are craft related — basketry, leather working, pottery, etc. Many are outdoors related — hiking, small boat sailing, canoeing, etc. Others related to professions such as automotive maintenance, plumbing, dentistry, aviation, etc. Recently, Boy Scout of America Troop 4009 and Boy Scouts of America Venture Crew 4009 members attended the Barber Museum Engineering Merit Badge Fair sponsored and held by the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. The museum contains the world’s largest collection of motorcycles as certified by the Guinness World Record organization. The BSA scouts completed and earned the BSA Engineering Merit Badge. Additionally the scouts were able to tour the incredible collection of cars, bicycles and motorcycles. Pictured with the merit badge counselors and instructors are members of BSA Troop 4009 and BSA Crew 4009 on the basement floor of the Barber Museum.
— By Ted Heathcock