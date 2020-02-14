In Your community ... Bienville Chapter, DAR tours American Village

History came alive for members and guests of the Bienville Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution when on December 10, 2019, they toured The American Village at Montevallo. At a replica of Mount Vernon, "Martha Washington," one of the costumed historical interpreters, and her "niece," told the group about General George Washington's plans to return home to Mount Vernon and how they were preparing for him to come home after 8 years at war.
The lessons continued with an hour in the chapel with historical interpreters reading the Christmas story and singing Christmas Carols with guitar accompaniment. Later in the tour, the group visited a Colonial "barn" during "Twelfth Night," where they were entertained by songs and dances of the post-Revolutionary War period, including the Virginia Reel. During lunch, an interpreter representing Abigail Adams talked about the dignitaries she entertained as wife of the Vice President.