In Your Community ... Bienville Chapter, DAR meeting held Oct. 1

Members and guests of Bienville Chapter, DAR at the Oct. 1 meeting are pictured with the chapter’s speaker, Dr. William Lester. Dr. Lester is Professor of Political Science and Public Administration at Jacksonville State University. His presentation on the events leading up to the creation of the Constitution of the United States after the Revolution was very interesting and informative. Also he emphasized the importance of Americans’ knowing and understanding their rights by reading the Constitution.
