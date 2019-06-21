In Your Community ... American Legion Auxiliary holds 40th Gold Star luncheon

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 57 of Jacksonville hosted its 40th annual Gold Star luncheon June 8. Gold Star family members who attended were, bottom left, Carolyn Lynch and Shirley McNair, Gold Star wives; top left, Brandi Cosby, Gold Star niece; Braelyn Cosby, Gold Star great-niece and Cindy Moyer, Gold Star mother.

