In Your Community ... Alexandria High School graduating class of 1958

The Alexandria graduating class of 1958 recently celebrated its 61st class reunion at the Western Sizzlin in Rainbow City. Those in attendance were, front row, left to right, Linda Ponder Findley, Mary Maude Clark McCain, Peggy Rose Bonds, Sue Hogue Whitley, Elizabeth Thomason Nance, Melda Henegar Hicks, Judy Truitt Clifton, Elaine Rhodes and Peggy Hill Henderson; second row, left to right, James Whetstone, Shaler Whiteside, Kenneth McNeal, Jim Wingo, Kenneth Wills, Bobby Bryant, Eugene Burgess, and Jim Paschal.
