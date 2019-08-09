In Your Community ... AlaBenton Society of Calhoun County held summer workshop

The AlaBenton Society of Calhoun County had its Summer Workshop Saturday, July 27 in the Ayers Room at the Anniston Public Library. Attendees came from as far away as Covington and Autauga counties to the south, and in north Alabama, attendees included Marshall County, Cherokee County, and Etowah County. There were so many admissions sold at the door that more tables had to be set up as each guest was supplied a tote bag full of goodies and a genealogical research packet stuffed with more than 60 pages help! Those who attended won more than 35 door prizes provided by AlaBenton members and the guests who stayed overnight in Calhoun County expressed delight in the variety of tourist opportunities in our area, including the Berman Museum and the beautiful development of McClellan.
The guest speaker this year, Larry Caver, is from Prattville and has published more than 20 genealogical books and is an authority on early Alabama and Mississippi Territorial research. AlaBenton President Kitty McCarty Bussey presented Caver with a copy of the book “ANNIE’s TOWN” as a gift of the honor to have him speak in Anniston and patrons left with arms full of material, books, and prizes all declaring it was one of the best workshops they had ever attended!
The purpose of the AlaBenton Society is to preserve local history and assist individuals who are researching and writing family and local histories. They encourage public officials to retain all public records for use by those engaged in the preservation of historical research. Meetings are open to the public and are held the first Saturday of the month, except June through August. A workshop is held the last week of each July and field trips are currently planned for research at Wallace State in Hanceville, JSU library, and the archives in Jackson, Miss. The next meeting of AlaBenton will be Sept. 7 and the speaker will be Tom Mullins discussing the old cemetery discoveries of Edgemont Cemetery.
— Written by Lisa Mills,
Advertising Chairman for AlaBenton