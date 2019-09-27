In Your Community ... AlaBenton Genealogical Society held meeting

A large group gathered Sept. 7 for the AlaBenton Genealogical Society meeting at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The guest speaker was Tom Mullins, director of the Alabama Room who revealed newest acquisitions for the Alabama Room of historical importance, including 39 filing cabinets of early land records and volumes of earliest burial plot purchases for Edgemont Cemetery. The earliest burial records date to the 1880s and contain most of those who are considered today to be buried in "unmarked" graves. While the volumes are fragile, they are an absolute treasure for anyone unable to prove their ancestor was buried at Edgemont. Additionally, AlaBenton was able to have on display the bicentennial Alabama historical quilt created by the Joy Quilting Club of Jacksonville. The quilt had previously been on display in Montgomery and came "home" to be shared with AlaBenton. Each quilt square is an individual interpretation of an event in Alabama history and was hand quilted by a member of the guild. The border includes the name of every county, hand-embroidered by members of the guild. An absolute heirloom of bicentennial quality was a treasured experience to see. However, the Joy Quilting guild is offering the opportunity for the public to win the quilt in a December giveaway.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800