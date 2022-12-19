Look Back … to additional fame and appreciation for Talladega College murals, 1997

Dec. 19, 1947, in The Star: Plans for extending the super highway from Jacksonville to Piedmont were discussed at a meeting of highway officials, county commissioners and Piedmont city officials held yesterday in Piedmont. Right of way for the road has been obtained and construction is expected to start in the early spring.
Dec. 19, 1997, in The Star: This weekend’s opening of Steven Spielberg’s Amistad has brought new attention to world-famous murals at Talladega College’s Savery Library depicting the events on which the movie is based. Painted by African-American artist Hale Woodruff, the murals were unveiled at the library’s dedication in March 1939 — the centennial of the Amistad mutiny. That’s when 53 Africans who had been abducted and sold into slavery rebelled against the commanders of the slave ship La Amistad. Savery librarian Frances Dates said the library and staff have been overwhelmed with requests from brand-name media, both television and print, which have been seeking more information about the murals.