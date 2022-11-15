Look Back ... to a sports record in Alexandria, 1997

Nov. 15, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 15, 1997, in The Star: Alexandria senior Mac Campbell ran his way to a national record before a home crowd last night with 276 yards rushing on 17 carries and four touchdowns to pace the second-ranked Valley Cubs to an easy 39-13 victory over Wilson. Campbell went into the game with 138 career touchdowns; when he scored his fourth one of the game early in the third quarter, on an 84-yard run, he surpassed the national mark of 141. Also in the game Campbell attained a career total of 9,133 yards. Also this date: Elton John proved last night that there’s plenty of rock ’n’ roll left in him and his fans as both approach middle age. Making his first Birmingham appearance, the 50-year-old pop star kicked his band into high gear with a mix of classic hits and new songs. The show itself focused on John’s music, the crazy costumes of the past left at home. The concert, which started just a very few minutes after the scheduled time of 8 p.m., was a full mix of John’s newer material as well as his classics — many of which brought the older crowd to its feet. “If John and his fans continue to age this well, there may be such a thing as Social Security Rock ’n’ Roll,” quipped Anniston Star reviewer Mike Stedham.