Habitat for Humanity wreath fundraiser extended to Oct. 5

Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun and Cleburne’s new Christmas wreath fundraiser has been extended to Oct. 5, allowing another few days to invest in some holiday cheer.

The wreath fundraiser was begun after several of Habitat’s annual fundraising events were cancelled due to COVID-19, including the annual Lobsterfest celebration at Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston, which typically raises $10,000 each year for the home-building charity.

