Habitat for Humanity will sell holiday wreaths at Oxford Exchange Nov. 14

Calhoun-Cleburne Habitat for Humanity is hosting its first live, evergreen wreath sale fundraiser.

On Nov. 14, Habitat officials will be set up at the Oxford Exchange, outside between Target and TJ Maxx, selling wreaths for $35.

