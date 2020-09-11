Congrats ... YWTSA celebrates 20 years with special events

The 20th anniversary of Youth Working Together for a "Speedy" Awareness, Inc., (YWTSA) Literacy Y.E.S. (Youth Experiencing Success) Ready Program was held this summer with special events. The theme was D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything and Read) T.E.A.M. (Together Everyone Achieves More).
During the months of June and July, the YWTSA group launched the Pals & Tote program using its bookmobile to deliver more than 500 books. Each youth received a tote bag with books, balloons, school supplies and a reading pal (stuffed animal). The parents/guardians also received books by Ruth Bowdoin lessons focusing on how children learn and read, the importance of good feelings and parents as teachers.