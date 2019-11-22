Congrats ... The Beginners Division ages 4 to 8 Premier Exhibitor contest winners

Winners in the beginner division of the Premier Exhibitor contest at the Youth Sheep Show during the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery Oct. 13 were Courtney White of Randolph County, first-place; Ethan Estes of Cleburne County, second; Stella Williamson of Cleburne County, third; M.J. Flowers of Pike County, fourth; and Macie Simpson of DeKalb County, fifth. 

The Youth Sheep Show judge was Terry Burks with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsored all youth livestock shows at the fair.

