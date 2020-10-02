Congrats ... Winners announced for Next Great Pop-Up Shop contest by Quintard Mall

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Quintard Mall recently announced the winners of its Next Great Pop-Up Shop contest. The winners are Rustic Farmhouse and Alexander’s. Each will receive a six-week pop-up shop in the mall this holiday season.
Founded in 2017 by Mark and Carrie Cook, the Rustic Farmhouse offers unique farmhouse furniture and home décor with a small portion also dedicated to clothing and accessories. Carrie Cook, owner of The Rustic Farmhouse, commented, “We are super excited to have this opportunity for The Rustic Farmhouse! Our pop-up shop in Quintard Mall will provide more than just a shopping experience. The atmosphere and feeling you get from shopping with us is something you can't experience online. It will allow our customers the chance to touch and see our unique beautiful home décor which consists of rustic, country and primitive farmhouse style items.”