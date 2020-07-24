Congrats ... White Plains High School graduates receive scholarships

Graduates of White Plains High School who received scholarships from Over the Hill Gang civic club included Caitlin Grace Lewis. She received a $1,500 college scholarship and plans to attend Samford University. She is the daughter of Scott and Janice Lewis of Choccolocco and the granddaughter of the late William and Laura King and the late Bobby and Dorothy Lewis. Andrew Stephen Miller received a college scholarship and plans to attend Notre Dame University. He is the son of Stephen and Kristi Miller of Choccolocco. He is the grandson of Woodrow and Mary Cheatwood of White Plains and the late Barry and Sharon Miller, formerly of Wyomissing, Pa. Laney Tate Smith received a college scholarship and plans to attend Auburn University. She is the daughter of Mark and Wendy Smith of Choccolocco and the granddaughter of Tommy and Mary Smith of Southside and Jack and Rita Finlayson of Wetumpka.