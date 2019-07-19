The West Anniston Foundation recently held a reception to honor the 2019-20 scholarship recipients. Scholarship recipients included the following students: front row, left to right, Lesly Hernandez, Ariel Whyte, Ronald Haygood Jr., Brice Hill III and Jaylandis Sistrunk; back row, left to right, Kyra Parker, Madison Wilson,Taylor Porter, Kearra Ashford and Akira Dark. Not pictured, Jasmine McKenzie and Stephanie Armstrong.
