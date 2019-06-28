Congrats ... Veterans honored for their service

The Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy recently honored two veterans with medals for their service in the Vietnam conflict. The Rev. James Willard Benefield received a National Defense medal for his service in the U.S. Army as Sp4, 5th Mechanized Infantry Division. His Confederate ancestor was William R. Waldrup who served honorably in Co A, 42nd Regiment Georgia Infantry.
Phillip Dwight Goodwin received the Cross of Military Service medal for his service in the U.S. Army Co. D, 1st Battalion 2nd Infantry Division, entering as a private and at discharge ranked as captain. His Confederate ancestor was Seaborn R. Hobbs of Co A, 27th Regiment, Georgia Infantry.