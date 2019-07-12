Congrats ... UDC announces annual Coloring Contest winners

The Maj. Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, UDC is honored to announce the winning students of the Coloring Contest in the Cleburne County Schools and the overall winner, Cyan Duncan of Cleburne County Elementary School. For the Alabama United Daughters of the Confederacy, April is celebrated as Confederate History Month to honor our Confederate ancestors. Many chapters place memorial wreaths on monuments and graves, attend special meetings or attend the Confederate Memorial at the Capitol in Montgomery. The Cleburne Chapter schedules this month to emphasize the war between the states by using a Coloring Contest. The contest is held for the fourth grade only, since Alabama history is taught during the fourth grade. The contest allows the students, who participate, to read a paragraph about the war between the states and answer 12 questions correctly on a subject they have been taught that year. The picture they color is a color coded picture and is either a Confederate drummer boy, a Confederate soldier, or Gen. Robert E. Lee on his horse, named Traveler. The student who colors neatly and correctly following the directions provided and also answers all the questions correctly wins a monetary prize. The first-place students of the participating schools are then eligible to win another prize if his/her picture wins among those first-place students.
