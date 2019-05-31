Troy University recently recognized members of M.I.S.S. Elite Society for 2018-2019. Area students involved in the organization include: Samaiya Colbert of Anniston, Vivica Zimmerman of Eastaboga and Tonisheya Bynum of Lincoln. The M.I.S.S. Elite Society is dedicated to Motivating and Instilling Sophisticated Students into an Elite Society. Its goal is to motivate female students into being more civic-minded citizens and to empower women to hold themselves to a higher standard.
