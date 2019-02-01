Troy University fall term 2 graduates included the following students:
Avery Burr of Lincoln, bachelor of science; QuaTeshia Flournoy of Roanoke, bachelor of science in business administration; Carolina Hechart of Oxford, bachelor of science; Mikaela Kirkland of Anniston, bachelor of science; Amanda Pettus of Oxford, bachelor of science in business administration; Chanel Phillips of Talladega, bachelor of science; Chelsea Ramsey of Lincoln, bachelor of science in nursing; Wilbert Wells Jr. of Talladega, bachelor of science; Brittney Dumas of Talladega, master of science in management; Brandy Hall of Talladega, master of science in management; Jacob Isdell of Pell City, master of science in strategic communication and Amanda Long of Jacksonville, bachelor of science.