Congrats ... tom Barker, former dean of Jacksonville State University writes 20th book

Tom Barker, the former dean of Jacksonville State University’s College of Criminal Justice, 1977-2000, recently published his twentieth book, “Aggressors in Blue: Exposing Police Sexual Misconduct.” The book is the first of a trilogy of books on police crime and misconduct. The second in the series, “Police Perpetrated Homicides: Accidents to Murder” will be out later this year. The third book, “Rogue Cops: Liars, Thieves and Gangsters” will be out in 2021. The books are based on Barker's “on the job” experiences, and his years of law enforcement and criminal justice research. Barker is considered to be a national and international expert on police crime and misconduct.
Barker joined the faculty of the College of Justice Studies at Eastern Kentucky University after his JSU retirement. In 2013, he retired as professor emeritus from EKU. He and his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” moved to San Antonio, Texas, to be with their middle son Pat and their granddaughter, Adelaide. Their son, Danny, lives in Jacksonville and works in Anniston.