The Bienville Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) recently announced the winners for its 2018-2019 student awards.
The Bienville Chapter’s “Overall Good Citizen” winner was Shelley Ann Phillips, of The Donoho School. She is the daughter of Robert and Laura Phillips.
DAR Good Citizen winners also included the following high school seniors: Zana Christjohn, Faith Christian School, daughter of Matt and Zan Christjohn; Caleb Ogle, Saks High School, son of Vernon and Pam Ogle; Tyler Vingers, Wellborn High School, son of Scott and Donna Vingers; Kyra Parker, Anniston High School, daughter of Christina Parker; Hailey Tidwell, White Plains High School, daughter of Chris and Amanda Tidwell; Amber Raney, Piedmont High School, daughter of Marcus Raney and Michelle Raney; and Andrea Torres, Sacred Heart Catholic School, daughter of Andres and Olga Torres.
The students wrote original essays on “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” describing the new challenges that America will face as we move forward into the future. They also were selected for their good citizen qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Their grades, home and community involvement, high school activities, extracurricular activities and letters of recommendation were also taken into consideration.
The Bienville Chapter’s “Overall Christopher Columbus essay contest” winner for 9th-12th grade was John Mark Butler, 12th grade, Faith Christian School, son of Art and Gena Butler. Other winners were: Avarie Daniel, 9th grade, Faith Christian School, daughter of Jody and Angie Daniel; Chloe Phillips, 10th grade, The Donoho School, daughter of Clay and Laura Phillips.
The title of their essay was: “ Comparing Ship Technology: The Ships Columbus Used Versus Ships of Today.”
The “American History Essay Contest” winners for the 5th-8th grade, all from The Donoho School, included: Olivia Collins, 5th grade, daughter of John Carter Collins and Lauren Whatley; Vivian Smith, 6th grade, daughter of Hank and Lucy Smith; Kelsie Gilmore, 7th grade, daughter of Alexander and Kelly Gilmore; and Sarah Waggoner, 8th grade, daughter of Paul Waggoner and Cathy Simpson.
The title of their essay was: “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign.” As the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and was ratified on August 18, 1920, this amendment granted all American women the right to vote. The students wrote their original essays about how this radical change was viewed and what impact it had on Americans politically and socially.
All winners will be honored and will read their essays at a DAR meeting planned for April 2, at 1 p.m. at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Family and friends are invited to come and support these fine winners.