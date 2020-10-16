Congrats ... Terrence J. Rudolph

You have permission to edit this article.
Terrence J. Rudolph, a student at Saks Middle School, was recently named Student of the Month. He is on the all A honor roll list, enjoys reading, playing basketball, video and board games. He is the son of Terrence Davis and Sherria Rudolph and the grandson of Angela Rudolph.

