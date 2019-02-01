Troy University announced students who have been named to the chancellor's list for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2018/2019 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List.
Local residents who made the list include: Lana Benefield of Lineville, Leah Benefield of Lineville, Anna Bowen of Oxford, Zachary Briley of Jacksonville, Lauren Brown of Heflin, Victoria Bruce of Pell City, Katelyn Dewrell of Delta, Carolina Hechart of Oxford, Joseph Hoffman of Talladega, Sydney Hubbard of Munford, Montana Huie of Anniston, Katie Morrow of Lineville, Christian Peters of Pell City, Ashley Shirey of Talladega, Chiaya Swain of Jacksonville and Annmarie Towers of Roanoke.