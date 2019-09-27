Congrats ... Students receive agriculture scholarships

Pictured are Colby Smith, Rachel Hollingsworth and Korie Burgess recent Agriculture Scholarship winners.
Scholarships totaling $4,500 were presented at the annual meeting of the Calhoun County Farmers Federation. Smith is a student at Gadsden State Community College,Hollingsworth and Burgess are juniors at Auburn University majoring in animal science. All were outstanding students and deserving recipients. If anyone is interested in applying for future Agricultural Scholarships, please call 256-453-6287.