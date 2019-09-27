The following students made the dean’s list and president’s list at the University of Alabama: Mary Keck of Gadsden; Carl Townsend of Jacksonville; Rebecca Davis of Pell City and Jenny Ward of Pell City named to the dean’s list and Charlsie Lackey of Jacksonville was named to the president’s list.
Congrats ... Students make the dean's list and president's list at University of Alabama
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800