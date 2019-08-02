Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the fall 2019 semester.
Area students who attended IMPACT include:
Anniston: Kearra Ashford, Alexa Cunningham, Mekayla Snodgress, Mairay Spinks
Cropwell: Timothy Sandheinrich
Gadsden: Emalie Albert, Tytiana Hendrix, Trinity Johnson
Heflin: Kirstyn Brown, Jacee Moore, Tyren Robinson
Lincoln: Tyceonia Cochran, Ayla Robinson
Pell City: Haley Kirkley,
Ranburne: Christopher Slaton
Southside: Emma Couch
Talladega: Miya Oden