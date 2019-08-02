Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the fall 2019 semester.

Area students who attended IMPACT include:

Anniston: Kearra Ashford, Alexa Cunningham, Mekayla Snodgress, Mairay Spinks

Cropwell: Timothy Sandheinrich

Gadsden: Emalie Albert, Tytiana Hendrix, Trinity Johnson

Heflin: Kirstyn Brown, Jacee Moore, Tyren Robinson

Lincoln: Tyceonia Cochran, Ayla Robinson

Pell City: Haley Kirkley,

Ranburne: Christopher Slaton

Southside: Emma Couch

Talladega: Miya Oden

