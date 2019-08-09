Stephen W. Whatley, chairman and CEO of Southern States Bank headquartered in Anniston, recently announced the following promotions and organizational changes at the bank.
Mark Chambers has been promoted to president of Southern States Bank. He has been serving as senior executive vice president of the Southern Region of the bank including Lee County, Talladega County in Alabama and Muscogee County in Georgia. He will have all banks reporting directly to him.
Jack Swift has been named chief operating officer of Southern States Bank. He has most recently served as senior executive vice president of the central region to include Anniston, Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama, as well as Carrollton, Bremen, Newnan and Atlanta in Georgia. He will be supervising all bank loan and deposit operations bank wide, as well as information technology, compliance and will continue to assist with business development in all the bank’s markets.
Greg Smith has been named head of all risk management for the bank, including serving as the management head of the Risk Management Committee, which will manage all bank risks. He will continue to serve as the chief of risk management and manage all lending in the bank as chief credit officer.
Lynn Joyce will continue to serve in the capacity of chief financial officer and will focus on general accounting and regulatory matters for the bank. She will also be responsible for mergers and acquisitions, shareholder and all other financial responsibilities of the bank as it continues to grow.