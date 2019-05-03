Congrats ... Southern gospel group, Witness 4 Him of Wedowee won award

Witness 4 Him group members are, left to right, Linda McCormick, Mike McCormick and Graycee Potts.
Southern gospel group, Witness 4 Him of Wedowee, was presented the 2019 International Mixed Group of the Year award by the North American Country Music Associations, International. The award was presented by the association at the annual awards ceremony March 17, at the Country Tonite Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. More than 900 groups, trios, duos and soloists from the U.S. and Canada competed during the week. The judge’s panel consisted of musical artists, radio and television personalities, songwriters, record label reps and publishing reps. NACMAI is one of the largest music organizations of its type in the world.