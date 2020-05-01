Congrats ... Sophia Allen

Pictured with Sophia Allen is Ms. Frances Shipp, principal of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School; the Rev. John G. McDonald, pastor of Sacred Heart; Fr. Doug May of Maryknoll and Anna and Jim Allen, parents of Sophia.
Sophia Allen, a senior at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, recently won the High School Division of the 2019 National Maryknoll Student Essay contest. More than 2,800 students entered. Allen was presented the $1,000 prize May 5 by Fr. Doug May, a Maryknoll priest at Sacred Heart. The essay will also be published in the May/June edition of Maryknoll magazine.