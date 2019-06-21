Silas Thompson, a student at Piedmont High School, was recently a delegate at the 82nd American Legion Alabama Boys State. He was involved in the county government. After being elected to a position in his county, he worked to develop a plan for the recruitment of an Economic Development Project for his Boys State County. Alabama Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion and is directed by the retired Judge Pete Johnson of Birmingham and the assistant directors are Judge Joel Laird of Anniston and Ret. Col. Mark Valentine. He is the son of Angela Thompson and Curtis Fairs.
