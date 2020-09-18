Congrats ... ScoutsBSA Troop members donate to local United Way

Boy Scouts of America have ‘service to others’ as one of their focuses. The Order of the Arrow (OA) is the National Honor Society of Scouting and has three tenants - one of those is ‘cheerful service’. Recently members of ScoutsBSA Troop 4006 and the local OA Chapter had the opportunity to donate much needed resources to the United Way of East Central Alabama. Scout Cards are discount coupons from local businesses that scouts normally would sell as a fundraiser item. However, with the current climate and a greater need, the Greater Alabama Council and ScoutsBSA Troop 4006 donated over 200 Scout Cards to the United Way. The United Way will provide them to the needy in our Calhoun County Area. Both BSA VC6 and ScoutsBSA T6 are chartered and sponsored by Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Golden Springs. Sacred Heart Scouting is a complete scouting program for male and female youth, 5-21 years of age. Please contact the SH Church Office for more information and opportunities that scouting presents.
By Ted Heathcock