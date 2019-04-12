Sarah Green, a junior at The Donoho School, was recognized at the SAR March meeting for her award winning essay in the 2019 Sons of the American Revolution essay contest. The contest is designed to give students an opportunity to explore topics based on original research and deal with an event,person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution. The contest in conducted in three phases: the local (Chapter); state-level (Society) and national phases.
Green’s essay won first-place in the local portion of the contest, and placed second at state-level. She read her essay for the local chapter and was awarded a plaque and a cash prize for her work.
Also at the March meeting, guest speaker Jeremiah Russell, principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School, gave a history talk on the Federalist Papers and the impact of those papers on the passing of The U.S. Constitution.