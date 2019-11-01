Sarah Quinn of Jacksonville was recently awarded a $3,500 Kids’ Chance scholarship. She is the daughter of Kelly and Robert Quinn Jr. She attends Jacksonville State University where she is studying early childhood education. Her father was permanently disabled in an accident on the job.
Kids’ Chance scholarships help students whose parent or parents have been permanently disabled or killed on the job to attend college or technical school. The Workers’ Compensation Section of the Alabama State Bar founded Kids’ Chance in 1992. Kids’ Chance is administered by the Alabama Law Foundation.